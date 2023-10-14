MAC foes meet when the Ohio Bobcats (5-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Ohio sports the 94th-ranked offense this season (24.5 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 11.8 points allowed per game. With 359.5 total yards per game on offense, Northern Illinois ranks 91st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 34th, giving up 331.8 total yards per game.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Ohio Northern Illinois 346.3 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (78th) 234.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (48th) 142.8 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (57th) 203.5 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.8 (105th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 12 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 909 yards (151.5 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 133 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 83 times for 328 yards (54.7 per game), scoring two times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 239 yards (39.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 248 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 25 catches and two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has put together a 246-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 30 targets.

Ty Walton has hauled in 17 grabs for 175 yards, an average of 29.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,015 passing yards, or 169.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.8% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 93 times for 614 yards (102.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has run for 142 yards across 38 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 313 (52.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has nine receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 145 yards (24.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trayvon Rudolph's 25 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio or Northern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.