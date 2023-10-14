The Ohio Bobcats (5-1), who have college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) and their 13th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Bobcats are 5.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 44.5.

Ohio ranks 94th in points scored this season (24.5 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 11.8 points allowed per game. With 25.2 points per game on offense, Northern Illinois ranks 92nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 62nd, surrendering 24 points per contest.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -5.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Ohio Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bobcats rank -66-worst with 347 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 29th by allowing 235 total yards per game over their last three games.

While the Bobcats rank 95th in points per game over the last three contests (30), they rank sixth-best defensively (10.3 points allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

While Ohio has ranked -14-worst in offensive passing yards per game over the last three contests (212), it ranks 20th-best on defense (152 passing yards allowed) over that period.

In terms of rushing offense, the Bobcats rank -24-worst with 135 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 28th by allowing 83 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

The Bobcats are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Ohio has hit the over twice.

Week 7 MAC Betting Trends

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Ohio has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Ohio has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Ohio has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 909 yards (151.5 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 133 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 83 times for 328 yards (54.7 per game), scoring two times.

O'Shaan Allison has piled up 239 yards on 78 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 248 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 41 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 246 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton's 17 catches are good enough for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Rayyan Buell has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up six TFL and 14 tackles.

Bryce Houston is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 52 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Austin Brawley has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 25 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

