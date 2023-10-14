When the Toledo Rockets square off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Rockets will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Toledo vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (48.5) Toledo 37, Ball State 19

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this season.

Toledo has not covered a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

The Rockets have played five games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Toledo games this season has been 51.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 14.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

The Cardinals have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Ball State this season is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rockets vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40.8 23 44 21 34.5 27 Ball State 16.5 33.7 24 23.5 12.8 38.8

