MAC opponents match up when the Toledo Rockets (5-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

On offense, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by compiling 40.8 points per game. The Rockets rank 52nd on defense (23 points allowed per game). Ball State ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (301.8), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 374.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Toledo vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Toledo Ball State 473.2 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (114th) 359.3 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (84th) 249.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.7 (113th) 223.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (113th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,093 yards (182.2 ypg) on 88-of-133 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 413 rushing yards on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 644 yards on 85 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 328 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 303 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Larry Stephens has a total of 137 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has racked up 566 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 79 carries for 362 yards, or 60.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Cooper has also chipped in with 13 catches for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has run for 181 yards across 32 attempts.

Qian Magwood has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 260 (43.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has recorded 217 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Ahmad Edwards' 13 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 174 yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown.

