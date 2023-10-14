The Ball State Cardinals (1-5) are 17-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Toledo Rockets (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 47.5 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by compiling 40.8 points per game. The Rockets rank 52nd on defense (23 points allowed per game). Ball State ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (301.8), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 374.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -17 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -800 +550

Toledo Recent Performance

Over the previous three games, the Rockets rank 20th-worst in total offense (517.7 yards per game) and 18th-worst in total defense (425.3 yards per game allowed).

From an offensive perspective, the Rockets have been top-25 over the last three games with 41.7 points per game (17th-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 29.3 points allowed per game (-15-worst) over that period.

With 216 passing yards per game on offense (-22-worst) and 231 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-22-worst) over the last three tilts, Toledo has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

While the Rockets' run defense ranks -75-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (194.3), they rank fifth-best on the offensive side of the ball (301.7 rushing yards per game) during that stretch.

The Rockets have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

Toledo's past three games have gone over the total.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has covered the spread once in five games this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Toledo has hit the over in four of its five games with a set total (80%).

Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Toledo has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,093 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 413 yards (68.8 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 85 times for 644 yards (107.3 per game), scoring seven times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 21 catches for 328 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 303 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Larry Stephens' 12 catches are good enough for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Judge Culpepper leads the team with five sacks, and also has four TFL and 15 tackles.

Nate Bauer is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 32 tackles and one interception.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 21 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

