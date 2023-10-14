The South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota ranks 53rd in points scored this year (26.2 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking third-best in the FCS with 13.4 points allowed per game. Youngstown State's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FCS with 35.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 24 points per game, which ranks 34th.

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Youngstown State South Dakota 408.2 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (92nd) 300.6 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.8 (23rd) 181.8 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (39th) 226.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (100th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recored 1,055 passing yards, or 211 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 444 yards, or 88.8 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has piled up 163 yards (on 50 carries) with five touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 289-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 20 targets.

Max Tomczak's 13 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 156 yards (31.2 ypg).

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 818 yards (163.6 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 67% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Travis Theis has racked up 426 yards on 84 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Nate Thomas has racked up 255 yards on 40 carries, scoring three times.

Carter Bell's team-high 274 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jack Martens has put together a 267-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 22 targets.

JJ Galbreath has a total of 127 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

