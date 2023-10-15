A win by the Seattle Seahawks over the Cincinnati Bengals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET (at Paycor Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Bengals are putting up 16.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 22.8 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks are putting up 319.8 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on defense (367.5 total yards allowed per game).

Bengals vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (+3) Toss Up (45) Seahawks 24, Bengals 21

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has a record of just 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Bengals have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under in this game is 45 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Bengals games this season.

Seahawks Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Seahawks have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Seattle games have gone over the point total twice this year.

This game's over/under is the same as the Seahawks average total of 45 points.

Bengals vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 16.6 22.8 21.5 21.5 13.3 23.7 Seattle 27.8 22.8 25 28.5 30.5 17

