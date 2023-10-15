Bengals vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 6
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, two of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when wideout Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks.
See player props for the Bengals' and Seahawks' best players in this matchup.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Joe Burrow
|271.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-128)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|90.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Will Dissly
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|238.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Colby Parkinson
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
