Bengals vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 6
Review the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), which currently has six players listed, as the Bengals prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM .
The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 34-20 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on October 8.
Last time out, the Seahawks won 24-3 over the New York Giants.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Harper
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Toe
|Questionable
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Shin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bengals Season Insights
- While the Bengals rank 21st in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (264.8 yards per game).
- The Bengals are putting up 16.6 points per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are surrendering 22.8 points per game (19th) on defense.
- The Bengals rank 25th in pass offense (190.2 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (196.2 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 74.6 offensive rushing yards per game (second-worst) and 154 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), Cincinnati has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year in the running game.
- The Bengals rank ninth in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (10th in the NFL) while committing four (sixth in the NFL).
Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130)
- Total: 45 points
