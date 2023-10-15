Cincinnati Bengals receiver Irvin Smith Jr. has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 280 per game.

Smith has picked up 27 receiving yards (13.5 per game), hauling in five balls on nine targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Seahawks

Smith vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 280 yards per outing this season, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bengals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In two games this year, Smith has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on nine of his team's 198 passing attempts this season (4.5% target share).

He has racked up 3.0 yards per target (27 yards on nine targets).

Smith, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.