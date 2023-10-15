The Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Ja'Marr Chase hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chase's team-leading 476 yards receiving (95.2 per game) have come on 44 catches (60 targets) and he has scored three touchdowns.

Chase has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3

