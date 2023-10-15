With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tee Higgins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has grabbed 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two scores this year.

In one of four games this year, Higgins has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0

