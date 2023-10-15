When Tyler Boyd hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 6 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has totaled 166 yards receiving (33.2 per game), reeling in 23 throws on 34 targets.

Boyd does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0

