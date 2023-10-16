Boone Jenner scored a hat trick for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their most recent game, and next up is a meeting with the Detroit Red Wings, on Monday in Columbus.

The Red Wings-Blue Jackets game can be seen on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET, so tune in to take in the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the NHL.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

The Red Wings' 237 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

The 57 power-play goals the Red Wings recorded last season (on 270 power-play chances) ranked 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.11%).

Red Wings Key Players