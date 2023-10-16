MLB Playoffs Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, October 16
Monday's MLB postseason schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies, who will be sending Zac Gallen and Zack Wheeler to the hill, respectively.
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for October 16.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (12-11) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|HOU: Valdez
|25 (144 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (198 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|3.45
|8.3
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -120
- TEX Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Astros
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Wheeler (13-6) when the teams meet on Monday.
|ARI: Gallen
|PHI: Wheeler
|34 (210 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (192 IP)
|3.47
|ERA
|3.61
|9.4
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- ARI Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.