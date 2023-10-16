Monday's MLB postseason schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies, who will be sending Zac Gallen and Zack Wheeler to the hill, respectively.

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for October 16.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (12-11) when the clubs face off on Monday.

TEX: Eovaldi HOU: Valdez 25 (144 IP) Games/IP 31 (198 IP) 3.63 ERA 3.45 8.3 K/9 9.1

HOU Odds to Win: -120

-120 TEX Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Wheeler (13-6) when the teams meet on Monday.

ARI: Gallen PHI: Wheeler 34 (210 IP) Games/IP 32 (192 IP) 3.47 ERA 3.61 9.4 K/9 9.9

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 ARI Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7 runs

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

