After Boone Jenner's three-goal performance in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 5-3 win against the New York Rangers, the Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Red Wings 11, Blue Jackets -3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-125)

Red Wings (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets had a 25-48-9 record last season, and were 10-9-19 in games that went to overtime.

In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.

Last season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.

Columbus accumulated three points (0-18-3) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Blue Jackets picked up 55 points in their 38 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Columbus recorded a single power-play goal in 23 games, posting a record of 10-9-4.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Columbus posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponents 60 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 29th 28.2 Shots 29.3 26th 11th 30.4 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 17th 21.11% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 18th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

