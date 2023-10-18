New Mexico State vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 18
A pair of CUSA teams meet when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) face off against the UTEP Miners (2-5) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Aggies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup.
New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
New Mexico State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|49
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|49.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New Mexico State vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- New Mexico State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- UTEP has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Miners have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
