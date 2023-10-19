There is high school football competition in Marion County, Ohio this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Elgin at Hardin Northern

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Dola, OH
    • Conference: Northwest Central Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Ridgedale at Perry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

