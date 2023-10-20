In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Adam Boqvist to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

Boqvist scored in four of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He tallied nine assists, but no goals, on the power play.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

