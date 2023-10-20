If you live in Allen County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Jefferson High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH Conference: Northwest Conference

Northwest Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Lima at Kenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kenton, OH

Kenton, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgedale at Perry High School