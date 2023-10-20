If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Auglaize County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Minster at Versailles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Versailles, OH

Versailles, OH Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Ridgemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mt. Victory, OH

Mt. Victory, OH Conference: Northwest Central Conference

Northwest Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina Senior High School at Wapakoneta High School