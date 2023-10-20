Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Belmont County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Belmont County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Belmont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Barnesville High School at Union Local High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Belmont, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadyside High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
