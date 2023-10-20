The Calgary Flames (2-1-1), coming off a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets were an underdog in 25 games last season, with eight upset wins (32.0%).

Columbus had 22 games last season as an underdog by +120 or longer, and went 7-15.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 45.5% chance to win.

Last season, 46 games Columbus played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Rankings

Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 258 (19th) Goals 213 (30th) 247 (13th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

Columbus had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.

Columbus had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).

The Blue Jackets' had the 25th-ranked penalty kill percentage (75.11%).

At 48.6%, the Blue Jackets had the NHL's 23rd-ranked faceoff win rate.

Columbus' 8.9% shooting percentage was 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.