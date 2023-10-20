Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Champaign County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
London High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Urbana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Logan High School at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
