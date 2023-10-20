Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Clark County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
