Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Clermont County, Ohio, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Batavia High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Goshen, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.