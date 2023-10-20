When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Sillinger light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 64 games last season, Sillinger scored -- but just one goal each time.

He posted two goals (plus one assist) on the power play.

He posted a 3.2% shooting percentage, taking 1.3 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

