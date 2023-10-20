Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Columbiana County, Ohio is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
United High School at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
