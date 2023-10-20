Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Delaware County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Big Walnut at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
