Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Erie County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St. Mary Central Catholic at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Adams, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Margaretta High School at Willard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Willard, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perkins at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.