Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Big Walnut at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville Central High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Watterson at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville North High School at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynoldsburg High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pickington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
