Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Swanton High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hamler, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Delta, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.