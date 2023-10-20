The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Hamilton County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School at Cincinnati Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at McNicholas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Catholic League

Greater Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School