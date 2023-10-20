Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Hamilton County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at McNicholas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
