Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Hardin County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elgin at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dola, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kenton, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.