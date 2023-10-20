Will Ivan Provorov Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 20?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)
Provorov 2022-23 stats and insights
- Provorov scored in six of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Provorov picked up two assists on the power play.
- He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 5.2% of them.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
