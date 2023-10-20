Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 20?
In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jack Roslovic to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic 2022-23 stats and insights
- In eight of 77 games last season, Roslovic scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- Roslovic recorded two goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 8.9% of them.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
