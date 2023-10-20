Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Ohio this week, we've got the information.
Jefferson County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Steubenville Catholic Central High School at Toronto High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Creek High School at Edison High School - Richmond
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Richmond, OH
- Conference: Buckeye 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
