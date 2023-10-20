On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Johnny Gaudreau going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau 2022-23 stats and insights

Gaudreau scored in 19 of 80 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, Gaudreau produced three goals and 21 assists.

He posted a 9.5% shooting percentage, taking 2.7 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.