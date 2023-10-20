Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20, 2023. Prop bets for Gaudreau in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Gaudreau's plus-minus rating last season was -33, in 18:56 per game on the ice.

In 19 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Gaudreau had an assist in 37 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 14 times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

