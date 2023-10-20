Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Knox County, Ohio this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Knox County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Centerburg at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
