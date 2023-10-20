Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Lucas County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
E L Bowsher High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Conference: Toledo City League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oregon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmer High School at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toledo Christian at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
