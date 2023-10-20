Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Lucas County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

E L Bowsher High School at Scott High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH Conference: Toledo City League

Toledo City League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Clay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oregon, OH

Oregon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmer High School at Springfield High School - Holland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Holland, OH

Holland, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Milan, MI

Milan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Toledo Christian at Britton Deerfield