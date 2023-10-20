There is high school football action in Madison County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Bethel Tate at Fayetteville-Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, OH

Fayetteville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: London, OH

London, OH Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference

Ohio Heritage Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

London High School at Urbana High School