Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Madison County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bethel Tate at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
London High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Urbana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
