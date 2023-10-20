Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Marion County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elgin at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dola, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgedale at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.