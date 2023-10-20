Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
