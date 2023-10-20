Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Monroe County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need here.
Monroe County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadyside High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
