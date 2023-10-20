Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Montgomery County, Ohio, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Barnesville High School at Union Local High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Belmont, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley View High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Preble Shawnee High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stebbins High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.