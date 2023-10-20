We have 2023 high school football action in Portage County, Ohio this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Grand Valley High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Revere High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kent, OH

Kent, OH Conference: Suburban League

Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

John F Kennedy Catholic at Southeast High School