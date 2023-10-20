Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Seneca County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Seneca County, Ohio this week? We have what you need here.
Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Perkins at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossford Jr Sr High School at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
