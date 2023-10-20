Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Trumbull County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
John F Kennedy Catholic at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.