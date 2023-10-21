The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) host a MAC clash against the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Bowling Green ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.6 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 76th with 26.6 points allowed per contest. Akron's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 15.6 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 85th with 27.7 points allowed per contest.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Akron vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Akron Bowling Green 279 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.3 (107th) 348.4 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.9 (68th) 98.3 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (89th) 180.7 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (121st) 14 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (131st) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (4th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (102.6 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (30.7 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 332 yards (47.4 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 19 receptions this season are good for 195 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 226 (32.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times.

Daniel George has caught 24 passes and compiled 224 receiving yards (32 per game).

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 821 yards (117.3 ypg) on 75-of-130 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 539 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Taron Keith has 118 yards (16.9 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 196 yards in the passing game (on 21 catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Odieu Hiliare has hauled in 21 catches for 226 yards (32.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Austin Osborne has racked up 16 receptions for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per game.

